/Peru growth slows as El Nino hits key sectors

Peru's economic growth has slowed unexpectedly, with weakness in key sectors such as fishing and agriculture weighing on overall activity. The latest figures highlight how El Niño conditions are increasingly affecting one of South America's major economies, disrupting weather patterns and putting pressure on production. Fishing communities and farmers are among those facing the economic fallout, while weaker output could add to broader concerns over growth and inflation. As El Niño continues to reshape rainfall, temperatures and ocean conditions across the region, Peru's experience offers an early warning of how climate shocks can translate into wider economic consequences.