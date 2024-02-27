Peru grapples with climate crisis | Doomsday glacier rapidly depleting

Here we bring to you the round up of crucial climate stories from across the globe: Peru is grappling with an unprecedented climate challenge, facing intense heatwaves, devastating floods, and now, an imminent dengue outbreak. Soaring temperatures and extreme rains have ushered in a series of pressing environmental and health challenges. A new study has found that Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' started retreating rapidly in the 1940s, and never showed any signs of recovery. The doomsday glacier's fate will have ramifications, not just in antarctica but globally. Its complete collapse could raise sea levels by more than 2 feet. Watch to know more!