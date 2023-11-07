Peru foreign minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi resigns following US visit controversy

According to a person acquainted with the situation, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, Peru's foreign minister, resigned on Monday after less than a year in office due to criticism of President Dina Boluarte's visit to the United States last week. In her resignation letter, which Reuters was able to view, Gervasi stated that she had fulfilled the task given to her in December 2022 when former President Pedro Castillo was arrested for trying to dissolve Congress.