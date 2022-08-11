People turn back to cash as prices rise, cost of living crisis worsens in the UK

Published: Aug 11, 2022
Personal cash withdrawals from the UK's post office jumped 8% in July to $967 million. It is believed that more people are now relying on cash to help stay on budget as the cost of living crisis increases.
