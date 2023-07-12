People face fuel shortage in Kashmir valley as stations out of petrol and diesel

The Cloud of fear is hovering over India's Kashmir Valley concerns among citizens about facing shortages of essential items due to the closing of the Jammu Srinagar National Highway are becoming real people are facing a dearth of items like petrol and Diesel most petrol pumps are out of fuel the highway which serves as a Lifeline for Kashmir was closed for the fourth consecutive day it is a vital link that connects Kashmir with the rest of India. The highway suffered severe damage due to multiple landslides caused by heavy rainfalls and restoration work is still underway the closure of this essential link is however not new for the people in the valley and has has happened several times in the past as well.