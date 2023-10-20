Pentagon says, 'China expanding nuclear arsenal'; report by Pentagon examines China's nuke strategy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
China may be accelerating its efforts to develop a nuclear arsenal. This is according to a new report released by the Pentagon which says that China is doing this as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and revamp its fighting forces.

