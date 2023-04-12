Pentagon leaks: Will turn every rock to find source of leak, says US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Tuesday that the country will continue to look into the recent alleged leak of sensitive information until the source was identified. The Department of Justice has launched an inquiry into the recent social media postings of what appears to be a large number of US intelligence documents. The probe takes place as further records that span everything from US help for Ukraine to details about important US allies like Israel surface on Friday, increasing the ramifications of the already concerning leaks. Following social media posts of what appeared to be sensitive information on the war in Ukraine, the Pentagon announced on Thursday that it was investigating the situation.