/Pentagon Clones Iran's Killer Drone: Secret Project Unveiled

The Pentagon has unveiled a secret drone project, reverse-engineering Iran's notorious Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. The new system, called the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), is designed for long-range, autonomous strikes and is being deployed in the Middle East. Inspired by the Shahed's low cost and effectiveness, the LUCAS drone can be launched by various methods and is intended to provide scalable, affordable strike capabilities for US forces.