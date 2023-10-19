Pentagon: China's military involved in over 180 incidents with US

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The Pentagon claimed on Tuesday that over the past two years, China's military has participated in more than 180 instances of "coercive and risky operational behavior" against US assets operating lawfully in international airspace over the East and South China seas.

