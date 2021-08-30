LIVE TV
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Pentagon: 3 rockets landed outside the grounds
Aug 30, 2021, 10:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
US forces retain the inherent right of self defense and are authorized to meet threats with a swift and forceful response. Force protection is paramount in this phase of the operation over the weekend and in today evacuation operations continued.
Read in App