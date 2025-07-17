LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 16:14 IST
Patna: Prisoner Shot Dead Inside Hospital | Probe Underway | WION

A convicted prisoner was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday morning in Patna, police said. The assailants barged into the private hospital and shot dead the convicted prisoner.

