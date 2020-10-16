Part of campaign against ethnic Mongols: Chinese meddling halts Genghis Khan

Oct 16, 2020, 01.00 PM(IST)
The great Mongol Conqueror Genghis Khan carved the biggest land empire in history. He is been dead for the 8 centuries now but for the Chinese leadership, the name Genghis Khan still evokes a lot of fear. Watch report.