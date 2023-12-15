Parliament winter session: Oppn MPs take protest outside House as Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM within minutes of reconvening as Opposition MPs demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a discussion on the security lapse in the Lok Sabha as well as the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs for the remaining Winter Session. Meanwhile, the suspended MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue situated in Parliament premises on Friday morning.