Parliament Special Session: 'Making India Atmanirbhar is everyone's responsibility'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament kicked off yesterday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the house on day two of the special session of the parliament from the new building. He speaks about making India self-reliant, "Today the world is talking about India's Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) model. It is the need of the hour to fulfil the resolution to make India self-sufficient."

