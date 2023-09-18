Parliament Special Session: Final sitting in the old parliament building

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Press outside the Indian Parliament as the special session kicks off in New Delhi. The much talked five-day session we'll begin with the discussion on the 75 years of Indian Parliament as the lawmakers bid farewell to the old building.

