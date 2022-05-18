Parliament-backed Libya PM Fathi Bashagha leaves capital after clashes

Published: May 18, 2022, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Clashes erupted in Libya's capital after the parliament appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha attempted to take over the government. Now, Bashagha entered Tripoli overnight after two months of a stalemate between the rival administrations.
Read in App