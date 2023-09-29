Paralysed man uses AI to control his limbs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Following a world-first surgery that involved implanting an artificial intelligence-powered brain implant that reads his thoughts and movement intentions and transfers them to an additional implant in his abdomen that stimulates the appropriate muscles to cause his body to move as his brain commands, a 46-year-old Swiss man who was paralyzed after falling on ice has some movement again.

