Panasonic reported a 42% surge in first-quarter operating profit, buoyed by a weaker Yen and stronger sales in its automotive and energy segments. Panasonic’s operating profit came to $637 million in the three months to end-June, almost exactly in line with analyst forecasts. Overall, first-quarter operating profit of the battery unit came to $206 million, jumping more than 80% from the same period the previous year.