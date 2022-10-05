Pan Nalin in an exclusive conversation with WION speaks on 'Chhello Show' controversy

The Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' is India's official entry to the oscars. Since the selection, 'Chhello Show' has been mired in controversy. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees have raised strong objections about the Film Federation of India's decision to send the film as India's official entry to the Oscars. During an exclusive chat with WION's Entertainment Editor Abira Dhar, director Pan Nalin addresses the controversy. And child actor Bhavin Rabari talks about how he auditioned for the film.