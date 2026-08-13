/Palestinians say Israeli forces take no action against settlers

Tensions are escalating in the West Bank as Israeli settlers continue to besiege Palestinian homes in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus. Several Palestinian families have reportedly been trapped inside their homes, with access to essential supplies disrupted. The Israeli military attempted to clear the area but was unable to remove the settlers. Additional troops have since been deployed, while the IDF says the forces are there to maintain security and protect residents. Reports also say disciplinary action is being considered over allegations of soldiers assisting or fraternising with settlers. The incident has drawn international criticism, including from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who condemned the siege. The developments have added to growing concerns over settler violence, Palestinian displacement and rising tensions across the West Bank.