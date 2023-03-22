Palestine: Israel continuing open battle against our people

The Israeli parliament on Tuesday decided to repeal a law banning four settlements in the occupied west bank. This allows jewish settlers to return to the locations. The knesset amended a 2005 law that had ordered their evacuation. Meanwhile, the US Said it was 'extremely troubled' by Israel's move to lift the ban. The parliamentary vote was passed, after it got 31 votes in favour and 18 votes against. It was immediately denounced by Palestinians. This is one of the first major steps taken by PM Netanyahu's hard-right coalition.