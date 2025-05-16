Pak's Ishaq Dar Faces Scrutiny Over Fake News Claim, Pak Media Fact-Checks

#GRAVITAS | Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been seen at the forefront of preaching Pakistani propaganda using a fake picture of an article in the UK-based The Daily Telegraph. Dar took an opportunity to shower praise on the country's Air Force. Meanwhile, the Pakistani media debunked Dar's claims, calling the report 'fake'. Watch this video to find out more.