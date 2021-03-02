Pakistan's Sindh Assembly turns into a wrestling ring

Mar 02, 2021, 06.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pakistan's Sindh Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers attacked three parliamentarians for 'switching sides' before the Senate elections. The 2021 Pakistani Senate election will be held on March 3.
Read in App