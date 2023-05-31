Pakistan's rulers seeking to destroy Imran Khan's support? Former PM increasingly becoming isolated
Pak Interior Minister has accused Khan of planning attacks on military installations after he was arrested on May 9. Military courts are primarily used to try enemies of the state. Pak politicians have frequently been arrested & jailed since the country's founding in 1947. But few have so directly challenged a military that holds significant influence over domestic politics & foreign policy. Pakistani military has staged at least three coups & over three decades.