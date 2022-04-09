Pakistan's 'embattled' PM addresses the nation ahead of the no-trust vote

Apr 09, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed the nation today ahead of the no-trust vote. Imran Khan said he is disappointed by the top court’s verdict against him. To get more details, we're joined by Anas Mallick.
