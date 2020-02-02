LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Just in:
India reports second case of coronavirus in Kerala
Philippines becomes first country outside China to report first death due to coronavirus
Pakistanis stuck at Chinese airport appeal for evacuation
Feb 02, 2020, 09.50 AM(IST)
Follow Us
A group of nearly 150 Pakistani nationals stuck at an airport China's Xinjiang region for the past four days amidst the deadly coronavirus outbreak have appealed to the Imran Khan-led government in Islamabad to evacuate them.