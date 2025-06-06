LOGIN
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 22:51 IST
Pakistani Convicted of Smuggling Iranian Missile Parts to Houthis
#Gravitas The U.S. Justice Department has convicted a Pakistani national who played a central role in an illegal missile smuggling operation tied to Iran and the Houthis.

