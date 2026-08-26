/Pakistan women train against men ahead of Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan Women's cricket team is taking an unconventional route to prepare for the Asia Cup T20 2026. Led by captain Fatima Sana, the team has been playing practice matches against men's teams at Lahore's National Cricket Academy to improve composure, decision-making and performance under pressure. The move comes after criticism of Pakistan's struggles in major ICC tournaments, including the recent T20 World Cup. With a tough group featuring India, Thailand and Hong Kong, Pakistan hopes the high-intensity training sessions will help players stay calm in crunch situations and deliver stronger performances on the big stage. Can this unique strategy pay off in Dubai?