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Pakistan women's cricket team play against men's teams

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 20:56 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 20:56 IST
Pakistan women's cricket team prepared for the Asia Cup by playing men's teams in Lahore before departing for the tournament in Dubai.

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