Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Balochistan following a high-level security meeting over a deadly insurgent attack. The 30-hour train siege has ended, with all hostages freed and 33 militants killed in military operations. However, 21 hostages were killed during the standoff, and four Frontier Corps personnel lost their lives. The army, air force, and Frontier Corps launched a joint operation to eliminate the attackers.