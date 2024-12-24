At a time when India and China are witnessing a gradual improvement in ties, there are reports suggesting that Pakistan and China are taking their military ties to all new heights. The latest in the list of hardware that Pakistan is looking to procure from China is the J-35, a 5th generation fighter aircraft. This is the kind of fighter jet that India is at least a decade away from producing domestically. Watch in for more details!
Pakistan To Get Fighter Jets From China: What This Means To India's Air Defence Capailities?
