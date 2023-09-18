Pakistan: Spiraling economic crisis and ballooning inflation forces Pakistanis into debt traps

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Pakistan has announced yet another round of fuel price increases, driving up the cost of gasoline and diesel to above 300 Pakistani Rupees. Since the caretaker administration took control of the economy on August 15th, fuel prices have climbed by a staggering 20%. This is the second price increase in the past two weeks.

