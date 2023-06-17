PAKISTAN Senate approves bill allowing ECP to unilaterally announce election dates
Pakistan's election commission will now be able to announce poll dates unilaterally without having to consult the president. The announcement comes after a bill seeking amendments to the elections act 2017 was passed by the Senate. Senate's chairman presented the bill for voting before the House, and it was passed with a majority. State minister shahadat awan introduced the elections bill 2023. This is despite protests from the opposition senators of Pakistan tehreek-e-insaf and jamaat-I-islami.