Cracking down on terrorism, Pakistan's security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. However, during the operations, one soldier lost his life. The operations were carried out in the Miran Shah and Spinwam areas of North Waziristan District following reports of terrorist presence on the 10th and the 11th of December in Miranha. Watch in for more details!