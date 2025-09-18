LOGIN
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Declare Joint Response To Any Aggression | What It Means For India?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 16:06 IST
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Pakistan’s Prime Minister signed a significant deal just days after the Israeli attack on Doha, marking a key moment in regional diplomacy and cooperation.

