/Pakistan’s First CDF Appointment Delayed, Khawaja Asif Confirms

Pakistan’s first-ever Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) appointment has been delayed, according to senior politician Khawaja Asif. While the announcement was widely anticipated, Asif stated that the government will reveal the CDF appointment “in due course of time.” The new CDF post is seen as a significant step in Pakistan’s military and defense structure, and the delay has sparked speculation and discussion among political and defense circles. Watch our full coverage for the latest updates, expert analysis, and insights into Pakistan’s defense leadership changes. Stay informed about this developing story and what the CDF appointment could mean for Pakistan’s military and governance.