/Pakistan’s Balochistan crisis escalates: Clashes erupt between Pak army & Baloch rebels

Pakistan’s Balochistan province is facing a fresh wave of security tensions, with the Baloch Liberation Army claiming attacks against Pakistani military personnel while Pakistan’s military has reported operations against militants. The crisis has expanded beyond battlefield clashes. An explosion damaged a major gas transmission pipeline, disrupting supplies to several areas, while seven miners working for a private copper mining company were reportedly abducted by armed men. Baloch activists have also alleged that Pakistani fighter jets carried out strikes in the Surab region, claiming civilian casualties. These allegations have not been independently verified, while Pakistan’s