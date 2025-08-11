LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 13:14 IST
Pakistan's army chief rakes in Kashmir issue, calls it an incomplete international agenda
Pakistan’s Army Chief addresses the ongoing Kashmir conflict, calling it an incomplete international agenda. He highlights the need for continued focus on the issue amid regional tensions.

