/Pakistan Reactivates 72 Terror Launchpads Near Jammu Frontier: BSF Report

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 24:17 IST
Nearly seven months after India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has rebuilt and reactivated 72 terror launch pads along the Jammu frontier, according to the Border Security Force (BSF). Senior officials warn that while some launch pads were moved to depth areas, several remain close to the International Border and LoC. The BSF is monitoring the situation using drones, surveillance radars, and advanced counter-drone systems to safeguard Indian borders.