Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 10:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 10:00 IST
Pakistan: Rain triggers floods in Lahore, people wade through waist-deep water
Residents in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore wade through waist-deep water as the city floods after heavy downpours during the monsoon. Watch for more details!

