videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Pakistan: Protest demanding equal rights for minorities
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
In Karachi, to hold a minority rights match the people advocated for their rights demanding an end to the practice of forced conversions.
trending now
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried put behind bars
Greta Gerwig's billionaire 'Barbie' opens in Japan
New Covid cases, hospitalisations rise, is coronavirus spreading?
Hundreds gather in Sri Lankan capital city of Colombo, demand economic reforms
Indian Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill: Delhi's path to world-class capital | The India Story
recommended videos
UAE's pivot to Moscow: A shift from US-backed policy
No-Trust Motion against Modi government was defeated in Lok Sabha
The I.N.D.I.A vs NDA showdown
Aditi Swami hits bullseye in Archery | The India Story
No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi's NDA government wins trust vote in Parliament | The India Story
recommended videos
UAE's pivot to Moscow: A shift from US-backed policy
No-Trust Motion against Modi government was defeated in Lok Sabha
The I.N.D.I.A vs NDA showdown
Aditi Swami hits bullseye in Archery | The India Story