Pakistan President Arif Alvi denies signing key bills, says 'God is my witness'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Pakistan has plunged into fresh crisis with President Alvi denying having denied having signed two controversial bills - the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Army Act. The development has sparked speculations weather the country heads towards a military rule going forward.

