Pakistan: PPP, PTI spar over Bilawal's 'private' visit to US

Jul 08, 2021, 10:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's trip to the United States has kicked off a political storm in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aids accused Bilawal of trying to strike a deal with Washington.
