Pakistan: Political turmoil since Imran Khan was ousted as PM last year
Today's ally consultation will be led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef. All of the partnered parties' parliamentary leaders will take part in the meeting. A meeting to analyse the current political climate and formulate a strategy for the future will take place today at 12:30pm at the Prime Minister's House, according to sources. The negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be discussed in a meeting with alliance leaders, and the schedule for the upcoming election in Punjab will also be proposed.