Pakistan Political Turmoil: Shehbaz Sharif versus Imran Khan again

Published: May 25, 2022, 02:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The battle between Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chief Imran Khan has reignited. The last political fight ended with Imran Khan's ouster and the outcome of this one remains to be seen as Pakistan is inching towards a political turmoil again.
