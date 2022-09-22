Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif attends Biden's reception in New York

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 10:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an informal meeting with the US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UNGA. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Biden urged the world to help 'underwater' Pak.
