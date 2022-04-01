Pakistan PM Imran Khan's future hangs in balance, opposition accuses PM of damaging country

Apr 01, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It is the final countdown in Pakistan and prime minister Imran Khan's future is hanging in balance. On the other side, opposition in Pakistan has accused Imran Khan of damaging country. Watch this exclusive report by Anas Mallick.
