Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks world leaders to give legitimacy to Taliban at 76th UNGA summit

Sep 25, 2021, 08:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Talibans are not their at the UNGA but they had a spokesperson in Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Addressing the gathering of world leaders, Imran Khan praised the new rulers of Afghanistan.
