Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Army chief Javed Bajwa to visit Balochistan amid rising tensions

Feb 08, 2022, 03:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit the southwestern province of Balochistan to take stock of the worsening security situation in the region.
