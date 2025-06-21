LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 16:26 IST
Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace prize after his meeting with Asim Munir
Pakistan has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize following his strategic meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir. Watch the video to know more on this!

